Corona children studies "Co-Ki": First results of a Germany-wide registry on mouth and nose covering (mask) in children
Background: Narratives about complaints in children and adolescents caused by wearing a mask are accumulating. There is, to date, no registry for side effects of masks.
Methods: At the University of Witten/Herdecke an online registry has been set up where parents, doctors, pedagogues and others can enter their observations. On 20.10.2020, 363 doctors were asked to make entries and to make parents and teachers aware of the registry.
Results: By 26.10.2020 the registry had been used by 20,353 people. In this publication we report the results from the parents, who entered data on a total of 25,930 children. The average wearing time of the mask was 270 minutes per day. Impairments caused by wearing the mask were reported by 68% of the parents. These included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less happiness (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%) impaired learning (38%) and drowsiness or fatigue (37%).
Discussion: This world's first registry for recording the effects of wearing masks in children is dedicated to a new research question. Bias with respect to preferential documentation of children who are particularly severely affected or who are fundamentally critical of protective measures cannot be dismissed. The frequency of the registry’s use and the spectrum of symptoms registryed indicate the importance of the topic and call for representative surveys, randomized controlled trials with various masks and a renewed risk-benefit assessment for the vulnerable group of children: adults need to collecticely reflect the circumstances under which they would be willing to take a residual risk upon themselves in favor of enabling children to have a higher quality of life without having to wear a mask.
Bigtree's video should be ignored, that goes for all the other ones that use the "stick a sensor in a mask and take a reading" videos. They are invariably using sensors that will not operate in the environment under a mask, and that will not operate in the varying pressure under a mask.
Were there any mentions of how the mask causes irritation to the skin. I get this after barely an hours use of the mask to the point I want to take it off.
No one will listen! I sometimes think they like wearing masks!
I am glad to see this study. The use of masks has bothered me for two reasons: 1) Potential Cognitive Harm: Randomized, Controlled studies on slightly elevated CO2 levels of 1000 to 2500 ppm show significant decreases in cognitive functioning. The long-term implications for this are unclear. 2) Little to no Benefit: Non-medical masks have been shown to block droplets, but actually increase fine aerosol emissions. Even medical grade surgical masks are equivocal in randomized, controlled studies. The masks seem more designed to show something is being done than to actually reduce virus transmission. It seems that the health of school children is possibly being harmed to give the appearance of doing something. References: CO2: 1) News Article on This Study: Savchuk, K. "Your Brain on Carbon Dioxide: Research Finds Even Low Levels of Indoor CO2 Impair Thinking." California Magazine (2016). https://alumni.berkeley.edu/california-magazine/summer-2016-welcome-there/your-brain-carbon-dioxide-research-finds-even-low 2) Satish, U., Mendell, M., et al. Is CO2 an Indoor Pollutant? Direct Effects of Low-to-Moderate CO2 Concentrations on Human Decision-Making Performance Environmental Health Perspectives, 120:12 (2012) https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1104789. 3) Allen, J.G., MacNaughton, P.et al. Associations of Cognitive Function Scores with Carbon Dioxide, Ventilation, and Volatile Organic Compound Exposures in Office Workers: A Controlled Exposure Study of Green and Conventional Office Environments. Environmental Health Perspectives, Vol 124, No 6, (2016). https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1510037 Lack of Effectiveness: 4) https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3349234
Table 2 Table Headings need correction, as each column has the (Total age group) heading
you should fire your safety officers, because their measuring methodology is wrong and amateuristic. If you breath out, theres a lack of oxygen in your mouth and behind the mask. When you breath in, new air is attracted due to vaccuum and mixed with the air in your mouth and behind the mask to your lungs where is comes together. In the lungs the air mixes. From the oxygen in your lungs approx 30% is used, the rest is exhaled again. p.s. fire your safety officers
just use your brain. normal breathing pushes the air well away from the face so it can't be reinhaled. the lips form a jet to push this away and fresh air is drawn in from the sides. If it is seeping out of a large surface area of fabric it is directly next to the fabric and reinhaled. if even a small proportion is reinhaled the Co2 will accumulate as the expelled air reinhaled will already have more co2. anyone interfering with peoples breathing should go to jail. the only evidence needed is they obstructed the breathing.
Ellen, your claim that requiring masks is destroying civilization is quite the hyperbole. Most of the inconveniences of masks pale in comparison to this horrible virus. If there’s even a small chance for protection from doing the simple thing of wearing a mask when around other people, I’ll gladly wear one. As far as your valid point about young children learning speech, deaf people who read lips, etc, clear masks are readily available
Sars-cov2 is a fantasy made up with computer models and pseudoscience. No isolation has occured and no evidence exists of any transmission, infection, causation of illness or protection by masks. Stefan Lanka has done articles and videos explaining this such as the misconception called virus. Claims of isolation amount to saliva mixed with toxic chemicals and are pseudoscience and deceit when everybody knows it is not isolation. The masks are simply child abuse. Bill Gates for example gave money to Epstein.
Die Masken schützen doch überhaupt keinen Menschen vor der Krankheit? Man hofft und mehr ist es nicht, dass man selber weniger Aerosole durch die Maske abgibt, was ich persönlich für völligen Quatsch halte, ganz unwissenschaftlich, aber es ist das was ich selber merke und daran glaube ich mehr als an tausend Studien und Aussagen von Ärzten. Wer es nicht schafft seinen eigenen Körper und sein eigenes Gehirn dazu zu nutzen seine Umwelt sinnvoll wahrzunehmen, wird immer wieder in diese ausgelegten Fallen tappen.
https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/faqs#collapse3-7 "Some people have mistakenly claimed that OSHA standards (e.g., the Respiratory Protection standard, 29 CFR 1910.134; the Permit-Required Confined Space standard 29 CFR 1910.146; and the Air Contaminants standard, 29 CFR 1910.1000) apply to the issue of oxygen or carbon dioxide levels resulting from the use of medical masks or cloth face coverings in work settings with normal ambient air (e.g. healthcare settings, offices, retail settings, construction). These standards do not apply to the wearing of medical masks or cloth face coverings in work settings with normal ambient air). These standards would only apply to work settings where there are known or suspected sources of chemicals (e.g., manufacturing facilities) or workers are required to enter a potentially dangerous location (e.g., a large tank or vessel)."
It appears that you are trying to use OSHA guidelines to say that oxygen and co2 levels are irrelevant if one is in a situation with "normal ambient air". Are you claiming, based on OSHA guidelines, that oxygen and co2 levels only matter if one is in a "work setting where there are known or suspected sources of chemicals or dangerous locations"? If that is what you are trying to claim, then I would point out that oxygen and co2 levels will affect people if they do not meet minimum requirements, regardless of the "ambient environment" people happen to be in.
Bonjour Joseph L.Bourgault Merci pour avoir partagé votre expérience. J'aimerais publier vos commentaire sur mon facebook je suis en train de faire une étude personnel sur le taux de SPO2 dans le sang de mon enfant aprés une journée d'école. je partagerai mes résultats. ici mes salutations a tous Joël Siino
I urge you to obtain an exemption so you can be allowed to work without your face coverings, ET. German neurologist Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson states, “The reinhalation of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. There are nerve cells for example in the hippocampus that can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. "The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system. "However, when you have chronic oxygen deprivation, all of those symptoms disappear, because you get used to it. But your efficiency will remain impaired and the under-supply of oxygen in your brain continues to progress. "While you’re thinking that you have gotten used to wearing your mask and rebreathing your own exhaled air, the degenerative processes in your brain are getting amplified as your oxygen deprivation continues. "The second problem is that the nerve cells in your brain are unable to divide themselves normally. So in case our governments will generously allow as to get rid of the masks and go back to breathing oxygen freely again in a few months, the lost nerve cells will no longer be regenerated. What is gone is gone."
